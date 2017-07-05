Crews respond to Boonville house fire

Crews responded to a house fire in Boonville.

It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Kiper Ave.

We're told no one was home when the fire started.

Boonville fire crews working to put out a fire at a home on Kiper Ave right now. No one was at home when it started. pic.twitter.com/elBANXgNUY — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) July 5, 2017

Kiper Ave: fire crews told the home owner the fire started in the basement. pic.twitter.com/XBDgSlb1PV — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) July 5, 2017

The homeowner was told by firefighters that the fire started in the basement, but no word yet on how it started.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.