EPD looking for suspect after overnight shooting

Evansville police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened just before one o'clock Wednesday morning on Adams Avenue near South Garvin Street.

An EPD sergeant told us the victim is out of surgery and expected to survive. The victim's name is not being released, but we're told he is a teenager.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

We'll keep you updated.

