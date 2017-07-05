Watch now on Sunrise: Delays likely on the Twin Bridges, live coverage this morning

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

CHANCE FOR STORMS: Patchy fog reducing visibility early as temps drop into the upper 60's/lower 70's. After a decent 4th, increasing clouds today with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon and tonight. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms starting this afternoon as low pressure trudges into the area.

DELAYS LIKELY ON THE TWINS: A major project we've been telling you about for awhile shifts into high gear today. INDOT says they'll close down the southbound twin bridge for the first phase of the "Fix for 41" project. There will now be three lanes of traffic going in opposite directions on the northbound bridge. Hillary Simon will be live on scene to let you know how it may impact your commute after the long holiday weekend.

