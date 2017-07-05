Crews spend over eight hours prepping for Owensboro fireworks show

The City of Owensboro is celebrated their bicentennial during the 4th of July fireworks show.

We got a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the fireworks show.

The show is expected to last 20-minutes but setup takes longer than that. Crews spent over eight hours preparing everything for Tuesday night's show.

Pyrotechnic Display was the company hired on to see the show goes on safely. They put in time to make sure everything is exactly where it needs to be.

"We look forward to coming out every year and doing it," said David Hoffman with Pyrotechnic Display. "It's a beautiful view, especially looking out over the city. When the finale finally goes off, we just hear that loud roar from the crowd. It makes it worth the long setup."

