4th of July in the Tri-State

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE

All eyes were in the sky Tuesday night in the Tri-State in celebration of the 4th of July.

There were many impressive shows over the Ohio River in Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro.

Food vendors and other activities were offered in the downtown areas.

