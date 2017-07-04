11 years of Jammin' and Jumpin' street vaulting

A holiday celebration turned deadly in Henderson County Monday night. {PREVIOUS: Name of person killed in Henderson Co. fireworks accident released} Remnants of the firework that killed 25-year-old Michael Osborne still lie in the yard of the home in Corydon. Witnesses say it all happened so quickly. They tell us, Osborne was in town visiting with friends. He was one of the men lighting fireworks in front of the house, while others sat back to watch from the garage. &nb...