Evansville man accused of attempted arson

An Evansville man is accused of trying to burn down his former fiance's home and vehicle.

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies were first alerted about Anthony Raider on June 30 after reports he rammed his car into the victim's vehicle and then chased after her.

Deputies say a few day later they believe he tried to burn down her home and vehicle.

We're told deputies tracked him down Monday and on Tuesday, he admitted to the crimes.

Deputies also arrested Raider's employer, Michael Pease of Evansville. They say Pease helped Raider hide from authorities.

