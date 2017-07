Weather pushes back start of Twin Bridges lane restrictions

The lane restrictions set to begin on the Twin Bridges Wednesday have been delayed.

A tweet from INDOT says the traffic pattern switch has been pushed back to later in the week due to the threat of inclement weather.

When the restrictions on Twin Bridges begin, the southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.

The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south will be shifted onto the northbound side.

Traffic has not been shifted to NB twin bridge but it could happen as early as today. @14News pic.twitter.com/PKzgvQbthf — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) July 5, 2017

That means there will be two lanes going north and one going south all on the northbound bridge.

We're told some heavy truck traffic will be able to use the southbound bridge, but that's it. Wide and over-sized truckloads will have to cross over the bridge to Maceo.

These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.

