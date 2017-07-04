Lane restrictions switched on Twin Bridges after 3 day delay

The lane restrictions, originally set to begin on Wednesday for the Twin Bridges, has now taken effect.

The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south will be shifted onto the northbound side.

That means there will be two lanes going north and one going south all on the northbound bridge.

[Click here to view the Henderson Bridge HD Skycam sponsored by Dempewolf Ford]

While the restrictions on the Twin Bridges is in place, the southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 Project.

We're told some heavy truck traffic will be able to use the southbound bridge, but that's it. Wide and over-sized truckloads will have to cross over the bridge to Maceo.

These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.

