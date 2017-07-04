Expect delays on Twin Bridges because of Fix for 41 project - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Expect delays on Twin Bridges because of Fix for 41 project

EVANSVILLE AND HENDERSON (WFIE) -

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges starting Wednesday morning.

The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.

The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south will be shifted onto the northbound side.

That means there will be two lanes going north and one going south all on the northbound bridge.

We're told some heavy truck traffic will be able to use the southbound bridge, but that's it. Wide and over-sized truckloads will have to cross over the bridge to Maceo.

These restrictions are expected to last until the fall, so be prepared for delays.

