Daviess County man killed in ATV crash

One Daviess County man is dead and another one is badly hurt after the ATV they were riding crashed into a car.

The accident took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday in Maceo at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Highway 405.

Family members tell 14 News Jared Bean was riding in the side-by-side with his cousin Austin Bean who was behind the wheel. While attempting to cross Highway 2830, the men were hit by a vehicle.

Jared Bean was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Austin Bean’s father tells 14 News Austin has broken ribs but was released from the hospital this morning. The two men were cousins, best friends, and even went through the Marine Corps together, according to relative Steve Hall.

“I told both boys when they went into the Marine Corps, one of the greatest things that you can do is fight for your country, stand up for what you believe in and what this country believes in, and both of them took it to heart,” Hall said.

Investigators say neither of the Beans were wearing helmets and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

“You think you have the words to comfort them, but in a time like this there is no real word that you can tell them expect to have faith and the comfort of the Lord will get them through and they both stated that they'll get through so that's a good attitude to have,” Hall added.

The driver of the car was not hurt. The investigating is on-going.

