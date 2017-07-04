Fish fry stand causes controversy

For 37 years, the ball club has owned its concession building and leased the land beneath it from the Gibson County Fair.

The fried fish they sold helped fund their ball club.

White River Baseball League President Justin Ice told us the problem started when he notified fair officials, his group was bowing out this year.

"We very much wanted to come out but unfortunately now due to a series of things that was out of our control so finding help has always been a struggle," said Ice.

In fact, they're leaving for good.

Ice explained they planned to tear down the stand as soon as possible, and that's when Ice says, things got sticky with the fair board.

"We did not want to tear the stand down and have a mess down there, if they didn't get it finished before the fair," said Gibson County Fairgrounds President Charlie Woodruff.

Woodruff said, as a courtesy, he asked Ice's permission to use the space. Ice explained he said no because of liability concerns.

"Honestly from a liability stand point of it you know are we still held liable you know we weren't able to talk to our insurance about that yet because we still have insurance on the building," explained Ice.

Ice said when he went to empty his building, he discovered "No Trespassing" signs.

Woodruff admitted, fair officials put them up to prevent Ice from starting demolition.

Woodruff said he will let Ice onto the property to get the rest of his things. As for liability concerns, he says the fair board will take on the insurance.

Woodruff explained if it's fish you're after, there will be other stands adding fried fish to their menu this year.

As for the building, Woodruff said their attorney will sending the ball club a letter, saying the fair will cover liability for the structure.

This is a story, 14NEWS will continue to follow.

