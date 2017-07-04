Hundreds attend 60th Annual Jefferson Twnship Ruritan 4th of July parade

Hundreds of people from all over Pike County turned out for the 60th Annual Jefferson Township Ruritan 4th of July Parade on Tuesday morning.

It kicked off a day full of activities, including a baby contest and a garden tractor pull.

Last year, rain washed out many of the Independence Day events in Otwell, including the fireworks. Organizers say because of that, this year's show will have double the bang.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.