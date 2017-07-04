Evansville fireworks expected to draw more than 30,000 people to riverfront

If you're heading to the Evansville riverfront for fireworks, we've got your guide to prepare for a fun night.

Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville and the Evansville Police Department estimate that the fireworks will draw between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators. The celebrations begin at 6 p.m. with the free fireworks show set to begin at dusk, around 8:50 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Orange barricades will block off Riverside Drive, but nearby parking garages are open and free. Food trucks line the street, serving everything from kettle corn to lemon shake-ups and more. The entire area, including the lower level plaza, is ready for spectators to get comfortable. And the 25 m25-minute may even include a surprise or two.

GAGE Marketing Communications Manager Abby Elpers told us, "They always throw in a few surprises, so I'm not aware of it. You know in the past they've had lips that have shown up in the sky or a heart or a star. I don't know what they have in the works. It's always a surprise to me."

If you're watching from a distance, you can tune into 104.1 FM to listen to music set to accompany the fireworks show. And when the last embers burn out, EPD will be on Fulton Avenue and Veteran's Memorial Parkway directing traffic away from Riverside Drive.

"I know when you're in the middle of downtown and you're not moving that it seems like longer than that, but I've worked the last 3 years, and we're usually out of here, I mean the traffic's usually out of here by 10:30," EPD Special Operations Lieutenant Wayne Wargel said.

Police ask for your patience as you make your way home.

EPD said it's best to leave your pets and any personal fireworks at home if you're coming down to the river tonight. Other things prohibited:

skateboards, bicycles, roller blades and skates

water guns

illegal substances

glass containers

Everything you bring with you is subject to be searched. You can bring folding chairs, blankets, cameras, small umbrellas, baby strollers, diaper bags for small children, and small personal items.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.