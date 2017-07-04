Evansville fireworks expected to draw more than 30,000 people to riverfront

For 37 years, the ball club has owned its concession building and leased the land beneath it from the Gibson County Fair.More >>
For 37 years, the ball club has owned its concession building and leased the land beneath it from the Gibson County Fair.More >>
Hundreds of people from all over Pike County turned out for the 60th Annual Jefferson Township Ruritan 4th of July Parade on Tuesday morning.More >>
Hundreds of people from all over Pike County turned out for the 60th Annual Jefferson Township Ruritan 4th of July Parade on Tuesday morning.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say the best thing you can do is plan to have a designated driver before you even leave the house. Especially if you know you're going to have a few drinks.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say the best thing you can do is plan to have a designated driver before you even leave the house. Especially if you know you're going to have a few drinks.More >>
If you're heading to the Evansville riverfront for fireworks, we've got your guide to prepare for a fun night.More >>
If you're heading to the Evansville riverfront for fireworks, we've got your guide to prepare for a fun night.More >>
Kids and their families got a chance to enjoy some time together at Garvin Park on Tuesday morning.More >>
Kids and their families got a chance to enjoy some time together at Garvin Park on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.More >>
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>