Law enforcement stepping up patrols for busy Independence Day holiday

Sheriff's deputies say the best thing you can do is plan to have a designated driver before you even leave the house. Especially if you know you're going to have a few drinks.

Officials say the more you drink, the more your motor skills diminish which can lead to serious injuries or even death in a crash. three people were arrested for driving under the influence on Monday.

Given the number of taxi services and now Uber, there's no excuse to drink and drive.

"We want everybody to enjoy a good holiday," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "We would certainly like to see it incident free. We don't want to work any serious crashes tonight, and we certainly don't want to be working any fatal crashes. Use some common sense, be smart and don't be afraid to let somebody else drive if your plan is to party and use alcohol today."

Sheriff Wedding also says remember, a lot of people have to go back to work in the morning, so shooting off fireworks at midnight tonight is also not a good idea. ?

