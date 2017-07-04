Families participate in annual fishing tournament at Garvin Park

Kids and their families got a chance to enjoy some time together at Garvin Park on Tuesday morning.

They entered in the annual July Fourth Fishing Derby.

Families loaded their tackle boxes and helped kids bait their fishing poles in hopes of catching the largest fish. Volunteers helped measured the fish that people caught.

We're told the tournament has been around for more than 25 years. Contestants said it's a fun way to enjoy the holiday.

The winner of the tournament receives a trophy for catching the biggest fish. If you'd like to enter next year's contest, it's free and also held on July 4.

