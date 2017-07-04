Street closed after water main break in Jasper - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Street closed after water main break in Jasper

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jasper police) (Source: Jasper police)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A water main break shut down a street in Jasper on Tuesday.

City officials told us 17th Street from Newton to Main Street had to be closed around noon. 

No word yet from the city if the road is back open, or if there is a boil advisory in the area. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly