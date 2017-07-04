3 men accused in Evansville check-counterfeiting scheme

Three men arrested in Evansville are accused in a check-counterfeiting scheme.

Ryricus Perdue and Javon Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Brian Matthews of Evansville, are all in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say there have been several cases of counterfeit checks made based on stolen business mail. They say homeless people are often paid to cash the checks.

Officers have warned local homeless shelters, and Monday they got a call about men in a car with Georgia plates trying to recruit homeless people.

Police say when they spotted the car, someone threw several papers out of the window.

Officers say those papers included fake checks worth thousands of dollars.

