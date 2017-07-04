HPD: Man attacked ex-girlfriend, other man with fire poker

A man is accused of going into a Henderson home and attacking two people inside.

It happened early Monday morning in the 200 block of Alves St.

According to police, 30-year-old Donavon Cassidy, of Evansville, went into his ex-girlfriend's home and attacked her and a man with a metal fire poker.

Police say Cassidy left the scene before officers got there, but he was caught later in the day.

Cassidy is facing two counts of assault and a burglary charge.

