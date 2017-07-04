Man arrested in Henderson drug trafficking case; more arrests expected

Ryricus Perdue and Javon Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Brian Matthews of Evansville, are all in the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
A fireworks celebration turned deadly in Henderson County.More >>
A man is accused of going into a Henderson home and attacking two people inside.More >>
Officers arrested 24-year-old Jesse Hardsock Monday evening on three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
It happened on East Mariah Hill Road around 10:30 Monday night.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
