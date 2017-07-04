1 hurt in Dubois Co. fireworks accident

Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a fireworks incident overnight near Ferdinand.

It happened on East Mariah Hill Road around 10:30 Monday night.

Not much information is available right now, but we're told one person was transported to the hospital.

We'll keep you updated.

