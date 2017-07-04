Name of person killed in Henderson Co. fireworks accident released

The name of the person killed in a fireworks accident in Henderson County has been released.

According to the coroner, 25-year-old Michael Osborne, of Salem, IN, died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the scene on Dixon Road Number 2 in Corydon around 10 Monday night.

Deputies tell us Osborne man was firing off fireworks with friends and family when witnesses reported one of the fireworks hit him in the chest and then exploded.

We're told Osborne was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

HCSO: deputies says 25-year-old man was firing off fireworks with family & friends. Deputies are ruling this accidental. @14News https://t.co/j87OUstf4k — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) July 4, 2017

Unfortunately, officials say these kinds of accidents happen more often than we would think and, with it being the Fourth of July, they really want people to be careful when lighting off fireworks so something tragic like this doesn't happen again.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.