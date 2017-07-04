Fireworks celebration turns deadly in Henderson Co.

A fireworks celebration turned deadly in Henderson County.

Around 10 Monday night, deputies were called to Dixon Road Number 2 in Corydon.

Deputies tell us a 25-year-old man was firing off fireworks with friends and family when he was hit by one of the fireworks.

We're told the victim was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he later died. His name is not being released.

Unfortunately, officials say these kinds of accidents happen more often than we would think and, with it being the Fourth of July, they really want people to be careful when lighting off fireworks so something tragic like this doesn't happen again.

