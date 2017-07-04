1 dead after crash involving ATV in Daviess Co., KY

One person is dead after a crash involving an ATV in Daviess, KY.

The sheriff's office says the ATV and a car crashed on Highway 2830 and Highway 405 around 8:30 Monday night.

The man riding the ATV was trapped under it and later died at the hospital.

The person driving the ATV was also hurt.

The driver of the car was okay.

Deputies say the two on the ATV were not wearing helmets and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.