Watch now on Sunrise: Mostly dry 4th of July, Deadly fireworks accident in Henderson County, Gas price spike, Fireworks displays

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

NICE 4TH OF JULY: After record rainfall for the 4th last year, you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temps will reach the upper 80's which is seasonable. There could be a few isolated thunderstorms after 2:00 pm, but most will end before the fireworks. Byron will have a fireworks forecast for your hometown on Sunrise.

DEADLY FIREWORKS ACCIDENT: The 4th of July holiday has turned deadly in the tri-state. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says one person has died after a fireworks related incident around 10 o'clock last night. Deputies were called to Dixon Road Number 2 in Corydon Kentucky. They say a 25-year old man was lighting fireworks with friends and family, when a mishap occurred. Hillary Simon will be live in Henderson County with the latest.

DEADLY ATV WRECK: Breaking news overnight in Daviess County. A man riding an ATV was killed in Maceo. The sheriff's office says the ATV and a car crashed on Highway 2830 and Highway 405 around 8:30 last night. The man riding the ATV was trapped under it and later died at the hospital. We'll have the latest.

GAS PRICE SPIKE: A big change at the pump this morning compared to yesterday. Prices across the tri-state jumped as much as 40 cents a gallon. However, some are still under $2.00 a gallon. We'll have the latest list of prices around the area.

FIREWORKS DISPLAYS: Independence Day celebrations are set for sundown tonight across the area. We'll tell you how preparations are going, and run down the list of sites that will be showcasing the rockets red glare, and bombs bursting in air to mark this country's 241st birthday.

So, enjoy your holiday and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.