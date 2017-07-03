Independence Day celebrations around the Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Independence Day celebrations around the Tri-State

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The celebrations in Owensboro and Evansville are just two of the many taking place around the Tri-State for Independence Day.

  • Evansville: Riverfront beginning at 8:50 p.m.
  • Gibson County/Princeton Fairgrounds: Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.
  • Henderson: Fireworks display and celebration, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
  • Livermore: Along the riverfront beings at 9 p.m.
  • Providence: At the golf course, events start at 3 p.m. and fireworks expected to start at 9 p.m.
  • Union County: July 8, all activities will take place on Main Street, in Uniontown.

