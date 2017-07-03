Fireworks scaring off pets, social media used to help find them

While you're off lighting or watching fireworks, you may want to keep a close eye on your pets.

The loud bangs and booms create a cool display in the sky, but it can strike fear in many animals. There will be a lot of action in the skies on Riverside Drive in Evansville on the 4th of July. And there are several groups you can work with to report a stolen pet,

First, there's a group on Facebook called Evansville Lost Pets. There you can report a missing animal, or if you have found one. The activity on that page has really picked up in the last 24 hours.

Across the river, there's a Facebook group called Lost and Found Pets in Henderson. It's best to get the word out as quickly as possible. Which includes writing down where the pet was last seen along with contact information of the owner.

We caught up with a man who says his dog ran off once the fireworks started, and this is the first time it's ever happened to him, so he'll be using social media to get the word out about his pets disappearance.

"This is one of the great uses of Facebook," says Steve Amos of Newburgh, who says his dog ran off after being frightened by fireworks. "Which as you know can be just a huge time waster but it actually saves a lot of pets and it can happen quickly."

The festival in Evansville starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around dusk.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.