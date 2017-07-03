Cara Beckerle trying to look forward months after daughter's body found

It's been almost a year since Aleah Beckerle was declared to be missing and it has been only a few months since her body was found in an abandoned home on south Bedford Avenue.

That proved to be a real test of will and character for Aleah's mother, Cara Beckerle, and the rest of the family. Cara says her only option is to try to look ahead, but she admits this last year has permanently scarred her.

Life has slowed down for Cara since the search for her daughter Aleah ended in March.

"Everyday, every day's a struggle," Cara explained.

She says these last few months have given her some time to reflect and clear her head about having her daughter taken from her home, which her family says sparked a flood of rumors all over social media.

"It hurts that the community turned on us," Cara said. "We just keep the negative out. We don't read it, we don't want to talk about it."

People they never met, making baseless claims, mostly under the guise of a computer screen.

"I can't trust anybody really, life is totally different now," Cara explained. "I'm not the same I try to be but I'm not but, how can you when you've gone through experience like what I've gone through and my girls."

Eight months of long days and sleepless nights in the dark, worried about where Aleah was. A girl who couldn't speak and had limited mobility, but touched so many people.

"That's what kept me going for so long. It had to happen to me. She's gonna come home she's going to."

Each night she was missing, brought her back to how Aleah's physical shortcomings made her stronger. But Cara says the reality that Aleah is gone hasn't sunk in, and likely never will.

"I didn't believe it, I don't want to believe it, just to think who can do something to my baby girl. I just didn't want to believe it but it was reality," Cara said.

All she has left of Aleah are photos, and memories of those 19 years she cherished while raising her daughter.

"One day I'll be back with her and that she's running and walking like she's never got to do," explained Cara. "And I just have to continue with my life until we get to meet again."

The man accused of kidnapping and killing Aleah, Terrence Roach, is back in court on July 11, 2017.

