Cara Beckerle trying to look forward months after daughter's body found

It's been almost a year since Aleah Beckerle was declared to be missing and it has been only a few months since her body was found in an abandoned home on south Bedford Avenue.More >>
The city is partnering with Daviess County for their likely large fireworks display, as well as a bicentennial recognition ceremony.More >>
Starting on Wednesday, it will likely be 120 days of delays. Crews will be doing resurfacing work on the southbound bridge, which may create a headache for drivers. INDOT says they're putting in a median cross over to help convert traffic.More >>
Frank Chiarelli slides in his insoles and hits the road for about 20 miles a day.More >>
Plans to remodel an older building on the west side is on the table at a city meeting this week.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart.More >>
