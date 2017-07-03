Twin Bridges resurfacing project work set to begin soon

Starting on Wednesday, it will likely be 120 days of delays.

Crews will be doing resurfacing work on the southbound bridge, which may create a headache for drivers. INDOT says they're putting in a median cross over to help convert traffic.

Some drivers are concerned with the upcoming road work, some comparing it to similar work back in 2007.

INDOT officials say it's a good idea to give yourself some extra time if you know you will be going in this direction. They also say slow down and watch out for workers in construction zones.

