Chicago man makes his way through Tri-State on journey across US

Frank Chiarelli slides in his insoles and hits the road for about 20 miles a day.

Chiarelli said he is heading in the right direction now, but it hadn't always been this way. His mother battled alcohol addiction, which he said affected his upbringing.

"I got involved with a local gang, I'd run away from school, I'd disobey my parents, I was headed down the wrong path in life," explained Chiarelli.

Chiarelli said his life changed after moving in with his father, and he worked with his dad to put himself through school.

Now, he's sold all of his furniture, cashed out his 401K, and on May 1st headed out to fulfill his mission.

"I want to influence others across the country I think it's a nationwide problem, young people being exposed to drugs and gang violence coming from broken households," said Chiarelli.

While on his journey, Chiarelli has met with mayors to discuss what avenues different cities are taking to keep youth off the streets.

Chiarelli is a third of the way through, with 2,200 miles left.



The money he raises on his "7 million step campaign" is going towards career readiness and life mentorship programs for at-risk youth.

If you would like to donate, click the following link: 7 million steps campaign

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.