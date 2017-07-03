Sheriff Wedding to attend meeting to help solve inmate overcrowding issue

Overcrowding at the Vanderburgh County Jail is an issue we've reported on for a long time, but now, Sheriff Dave Wedding says he has a team to tackle the problem head on.

Currently, the Vanderburgh County Jail is seeing record high jail populations. According to Sheriff Wedding, 779 inmates are in the jail.

The max capacity is 550 inmates.

And jails throughout the state are dealing with similar issues, from overcrowding to mental health issues among inmates. Recently, Sheriff Wedding put together a bi-partisan committee.

Sheriff Wedding says they are ready to roll up their sleeves and address the problems. In addition to solving those problems, Wedding says he would like to see a per-diem rate the Department of Corrections (DOC) pays local jails raised. In turn, to help them hire more jailers, which would help them control the inmates.

"I think we're all committed to making a change and the reality is, we have lots of years of experience between us," explained Sheriff Wedding. "Due to the demographics of having northern, central and southern Indiana, different populations, I think we're gonna find some remedy. Now, it's not going to be immediate, but I think as we keep working, we are going to find a remedy and be successful."

Sheriff Wedding said their first meeting will be held in Muncie, Indiana in a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.