Brew pub & restaurant to move into former Magic Moments building

Plans to remodel an older building on the west side is on the table at a city meeting this week.

Developers behind the project hope to bring a brew-pub and restaurant to an area near Franklin Street. The developers behind Maiden's Brew Pub and restaurant tell us we could see a two-floor restaurant there.

The second-floor will feature a tasting room and overflow for guests. We could see a patio outside and house beer brewed inside.

They have a few hurdles to address before they open.

One, the need for extra parking. But, people we talked with say its worth the wait.

Deborah Junker and her daughter just got back from Nashville. She says what's happening here, mirrors what she saw in some parts of Nashville.

"The experience was phenomenal," explained Junker. "People were there, it became a tourist attraction. More so than the broadway down in Nashville. So, I'm very excited to see us continue the growth here on Franklin Street. As well as hopefully, down further, we can get somebody in the Tinman building next. But, again, as we get more and more people, we get more businesses, potentially to come in the area."

This was the first of many meetings for developers. They tell us they need approval on local and state permits before an opening date is set.

