Fairfield teen, Megan Nichols, missing for three years

Monday marks three years since 15-year-old Megan Nichols went missing from her Fairfield, Illinois, home.

Authorities say Megan left her cell phone, which had been wiped clean, and a note telling her mother she would never be happy at home.

Friends and family have been searching ever since.

We've spoken with Megan's mother, Kathy, several times over the past three years. She tells us she will never give up.

Investigators have not shared any information in case.

If you know something, Call authorities.

