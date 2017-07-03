Gas prices on the rise in time for the holiday

Monday marks three years since 15-year-old Megan Nichols went missing from her Fairfield, Illinois, home.More >>
Holiday travel just got more expensive. The Indiana gas tax is now in effect, and prices are on the rise.More >>
With Tuesday being Independence Day, the Rolling Thunder put on a lesson for kids at the Ark Crisis Center.More >>
Apus Air has canceled plans to open a flight school in Owensboro.More >>
The University of Evansville’s 23rd president, Thomas A. Kazee, will step down on May 31, 2018, after an eight-year tenure at the institution.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.More >>
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
Brett Rutledge, of Mobile, AL, is determined to walk away with $20,000 from this year's Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
