Gas prices on the rise in time for the holiday

Holiday travel just got more expensive as the Indiana gas tax is now in effect, and prices are on the rise.

You probably even noticed a difference between prices this morning and this evening.

Around 11 a.m., prices were about $1.79 per gallon in Henderson along US-41. But just minutes later, prices along the same stretch of road rose to $2.29 per gallon.

We watched as one gas station after another made the 50 cents per gallon jump.

Now, that is still cheaper than just a few miles north in Evansville, after a new gas tax took effect in Indiana over the weekend. On Saturday, the Hoosier state added another 10 cents tax per gallon of gasoline. This extra cost is causing some drivers to consider filling up in Kentucky before they cross the state line.

"Kentucky's always cheaper, and when I'm there I never think about it because my boyfriend lives there," said Alex Carey, Evansville resident. "But nine times out of 10, I always fill up here, and then I'm like, 'Aww man, why didn't I fill up in Henderson?'"

Another Evansville driver traveling south waited to fill up this morning until he crossed the bridge into Kentucky. Randy Edwards says the price difference isn't always the sole factor in how he chooses where to purchase gas.

"Do I come over here just to fill up because it's 10 cents a gallon cheaper," explained Edwards. "No, I do not. But if I'm headed south, I try to plan my trips to where I gas up here at this station."

With the new Indiana gas tax, the state's total gas tax is now 28 cents per gallon. The money collected from the additional tax will help fund a $1.2 billion highway improvement plan.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.