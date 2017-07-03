Story time, US history lesson held by Rolling Thunder during Ark Crisis Center stop

With Tuesday being Independence Day, the Rolling Thunder put on a lesson for kids at the Ark Crisis Center.

Students were treated to a story first before more members showed up to teach about the flag and how it's treated. The group also taught them about the Founding Fathers.

Students were also presented with their own American flag. Organizers say they enjoy teaching an important part of American history.

"It's important to teach kids about the flag and about their country early on," explained Tamara Caliendo, Rolling Thunder member. "Despite her flaws, America is the best country ever. It always will be. We have freedoms that are envied the world over and it's a joy to be here and we want them to appreciate that and grow up knowing that where they live is a great place and that they should be very, very proud to be an American."

The students also presenting the Rolling Thunder with original artwork they made. This is the third year that the Rolling Thunder has done this program.

