Solar eclipse festival information now online

The city of Madisonville is keeping track of all of their solar eclipse festival events on a new website.

It's being called the Solar MADness 2017 Festival.

The website includes information about each festival event, addresses, frequently asked questions about the festival and the eclipse in general, a vendors page where businesses wanting to participate in festival events can download an application, and contact page to request additional information.

City officials say the Solar MADness 2017 Committee has provided plenty of space at each event and is hopeful that many local and regional businesses take advantage of vending opportunities.

The festival also has a Facebook page.

