Condition of Evansville house explosion victim upgraded

We have an update on one of the survivors of the deadly home explosion last week.

According to a spokesperson with Eskanazi Hospital, Tara McKnight has been upgraded to "good" condition.

McKnight's eight-year-old son, Jesse Woolems, was also hurt in the explosion on Hercules Avenue in Evansville. We have not been able to confirm his condition with Riley Hospital for Children, also in Indianapolis, but his family says more than 60-percent of his body was burned.

Another person, Michael Kneer, was also hurt in the explosion. At last check, he was in critical condition.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

