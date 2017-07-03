IL lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes

We have an update on one of the survivors of the deadly home explosion last week.More >>
We have an update on one of the survivors of the deadly home explosion last week.More >>
The sheriff's office says that person was driving south on Frederica Street when the motorcycle left the road.More >>
The sheriff's office says that person was driving south on Frederica Street when the motorcycle left the road.More >>
Sunday was game day for the Highland Challenger League Baseball team!More >>
Sunday was game day for the Highland Challenger League Baseball team!More >>
We're told the massive three-alarm fire destroyed a barn on Korff Road just off Highway 41. At least six fire departments battled that blaze.More >>
We're told the massive three-alarm fire destroyed a barn on Korff Road just off Highway 41. At least six fire departments battled that blaze.More >>
Evansville police are just treating it as a dumpster fire and don't have a cause just yet, but a witness said he saw someone throwing something into a dumpster right before it burst into flames.More >>
Evansville police are just treating it as a dumpster fire and don't have a cause just yet, but a witness said he saw someone throwing something into a dumpster right before it burst into flames.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
The 4-year-old’s cousin accidentally hit him in the side of the head with a golf ball, causing a blood clot to form.More >>
The 4-year-old’s cousin accidentally hit him in the side of the head with a golf ball, causing a blood clot to form.More >>
A Texas Tech student was killed Friday afternoon while on a trip to Kansas.More >>
A Texas Tech student was killed Friday afternoon while on a trip to Kansas.More >>