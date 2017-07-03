IL lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IL lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Illinois lawmakers are back to work after a dramatic vote in the House to increase income taxes by 32 percent.

[Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases]

Attention turns Monday to the Senate, where lawmakers will consider the budget measures approved by the House a day earlier. The tax legislation increases the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of 5.25 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner already promised to veto it.

Also moving to the Senate is a $36 billion spending plan the House OK'd Sunday. It's about $1 billion less than the spending outline the Senate passed in May.

The House turns its attention to other matters such as a Senate plan to borrow billions of dollars to pay down overdue bills.

