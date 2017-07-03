Motorcyclist killed in crash near Owensboro

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash just south of Owensboro.

The sheriff's office says that person was driving south on Frederica Street Sunday evening when the motorcycle left the road.

Deputies say the driver was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identity is not being released at this time.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

