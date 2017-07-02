Law enforcement, first responders take part in Sunday Challenger League baseball game

Sunday was game day for the Highland Challenger League Baseball team!More >>
We're told the massive three-alarm fire destroyed a barn on Korff Road just off Highway 41. At least six fire departments battled that blaze.More >>
Evansville police are just treating it as a dumpster fire and don't have a cause just yet, but a witness said he saw someone throwing something into a dumpster right before it burst into flames.More >>
If you're having trouble finding the new Buggy Bath car wash on Evansville's east side, just look for a big American flag while driving on North Green River Road.More >>
Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles Sunday morning in Union County.More >>
