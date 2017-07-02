Law enforcement, first responders take part in Sunday Challenger League baseball game

Sunday was game day for the Highland Challenger League Baseball team!

Local law enforcement, first responders, and some UE basketball players partnered with the team for the big game.

Each week, a different group joins the team.

Along with running the bases, one girl won a trip to Disney World from Granted, a non-profit agency located in Evansville.

The 911 Gives Hope organization donated a $2,000 check to the Challenger League baseball program.

We're told the money will be used for the fall session of the league.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.