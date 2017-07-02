Officials continue to investigate dairy farm fire

We're told the massive three-alarm fire destroyed a barn on Korff Road just off Highway 41. At least six fire departments battled that blaze.

We spoke with homeowners who said a tractor in the barn that caught fire is what caused the massive blaze.

On Sunday, they were sifting through what was left to prepare for insurance adjusters to come out on Monday.

They have multiple cows on the property, but we were told all of them are okay.

One neighbor we spoke with said she was shocked to see what happened because three weeks ago her barn caught on fire.

Scott Township Fire Department officials said they were out there until around 1:30 a.m. trying to contain the blaze.

They also say they are continuing their investigation.

