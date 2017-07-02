Dumpster fire erupts at Motel, witnesses say it exploded

Evansville police are just treating it as a dumpster fire and don't have a cause just yet, but a witness said he saw someone throwing something into a dumpster right before it burst into flames.

A witness at the Arrowhead Motel told police he saw a man in a red truck drive up to a dumpster and throw something in it. Not long after, the witness said the dumpster exploded just feet away from nearby units. After that, the witness says the truck sped off.

"Obviously somebody had some issues if you're blowing up dumpsters, you need to check your brain out. Probably the guy was driving down the street and this was the closest place to get rid of it," said Morris Gibson, who was visiting the motel.

Gibson said one of his relatives who works at the motel and would have known if it was being targeted.

"It's awkward, just you know, that this lot got picked. It's just some random pretty clean lot. It's scary if people are blowing stuff up," Gibson said.

No one was hurt, and there was little damage to nearby units.

A police report states the suspect might have been staying with someone at the motel.

There is no word yet on what was tossed into that dumpster. If you have information, call Evansville police.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.