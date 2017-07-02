Otters split doubleheader, take series against Freedom

The Evansville Otters beat the Florence Freedom 2-0 in game one of a Saturday doubleheader before falling 8-5 in game two in front of 1,572.

In game one, Max Duval continued his stellar pitching by going six innings in earning the victory. He allowed five hits and struck out eight as he improved to 6-2 on the season.

Evansville took a 2-0 lead in the fourth despite not picking up a hit off Florence's Marty Anderson.

Brandon Soat led off the inning by reaching on a hit by pitch and an error allowed him to advance to second.

Dane Phillips was intentionally walked and Alejandro Segovia was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A bases loaded walk to John Schultz gave the Otters a 1-0 lead. Another Anderson pitch hit Jeff Gardner, extending the Evansville advantage to 2-0.

Evansville's only hit in the game came in the fifth when Nick Walker hit a lead off single.

Kyano Cummings earned his second save of the season, pitching the seventh. He gave up two hits but held the Freedom scoreless as his ERA dropped to 0.95.

Anderson took the loss for Florence. Have gave up two earned runs off a hit as he struck out five and walked three.

In game two, Evansville took a 2-0 lead on Schultz's RBI double that scored Phillips and Segovia.

Florence would answer by tying the game at 2-2 in the third before Segovia's sacrifice fly in the fifth allowed the Otters to retake the lead at 3-2.

After the Freedom tied the game in the sixth at 3-3 on a Kolten Yamaguchi error, Florence took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Andre Mercurio walked with the bases loaded and a Rob Tasin pitch hit Andrew Godbold.

Evansville rallied in the seventh as Allen's RBI ground out made it 5-4 before Schultz's RBI single tied the game. Phillips, the potential game-winning run, was tagged out at home attempting to score.

In the eighth, the Freedom scored three times off Austin Sweet and the Otters went down in order in the bottom half.

Sweet took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up three earned runs off two hits.

Enrique Zamora got the win, pitching an inning in relief while giving up two earned runs off three hits.

Matt Kaster earned the save by pitching a scoreless eighth.

With the split, the Otters are 25-19 while the Freedom stand at 31-14.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters