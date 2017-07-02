Four people taken to hospital after Union Co. crash

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on Sunday morning.

It happened at SR 2091 and Hwy 60B.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Betty Collins, of Morganfield, failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, 68-year-old Deborah Marshall, and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

Collins had to be cut from her vehicle.

One of her passengers was thrown from the car. Both were air-lifted to a local hospital.

