Four people taken to hospital after crash in Union Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Souce: Google Maps)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on Sunday morning.  

It happened at SR 2091 and Hwy 60B. 

The Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Betty Collins of Morganfield failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another vehicle.  

The driver of that vehicle, 68-year-old Deborah Marshall, and a passenger were taken to the hospital.  

Collins had to be cut from her vehicle. 

One of her passengers was thrown from the car. Both were air-lifted to a local hospital.

