Seasonal workers benefit Ellis Park

The new racing season at Ellis Park is now in full swing.

The action on the race track is also paying off for some seasonal employees.

Ellis Park management told us they often hire a large part of their staff for the summer racing season only.

Those employees usually work in the food booths and as bartenders.

We're told they help manage the flow of all the customers.

Horse racing at Ellis Park runs through September.

