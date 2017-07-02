Indiana Rolling Thunder helps raise flag at Evansville business, - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana Rolling Thunder helps raise flag at Evansville business, holds ceremony

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

If you're having trouble finding the new Buggy Bath car wash on Evansville's east side, just look for a big American flag while driving on North Green River Road. 

With the help of Indiana's Rolling Thunder chapter six, a new 15 by 25-foot flag was raised. 

Rolling Thunder decided to give it a proper ceremony once they found out the shop wanted to install a flag. 

The Rolling Thunder organization is a non-profit that supports local veterans. 

They told us they've just started raising flags. 

