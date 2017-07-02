Indiana Rolling Thunder donates new flag to Evansville business, holds ceremony

If you're having trouble finding the new Buggy Bath car wash on Evansville's east side, just look for a big American flag while driving on North Green River Road.

With the help of Indiana's Rolling Thunder chapter six, a new 15 by 25-foot flag was raised.

Rolling Thunder decided to give it a proper ceremony once they found out the shop wanted to install a flag.

The Rolling Thunder organization is a non-profit that supports local veterans.

They told us they've just started raising flags.

