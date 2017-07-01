Hoosiers Wrap Up Successful Swimming Nationals on Saturday

The Indiana University swimming team wrapped up a tremendously successful week at the 2017 Phillips 66 US Swimming Nationals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis on Saturday.

At the end of the night, IU head swimming coach Ray Looze was named an assistant coach for Team USA for the 2017 FINA World Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary.

Looze helped four IU swimmers – Lilly King, Blake Pieroni, Cody Miller and Zane Grothe – qualify for Team USA for the event this past week in Indianapolis. Last summer, Looze served as an assistant coach for the Americans at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

In the men’s 800 freestyle, IU postgrad Zane Grothe led five Hoosiers in the event, placing second overall with a time of 7:50.97. Ethan Curl (8:11.27) placed 26th, Trey Hubbuch (8:12.70) 29th, Adam Destrampe (8:15.40) 34th and Jack Collins (8:17.90) 36th.

Curl’s time ranks as the third-best in Indiana history, while Hubbuch’s mark is the fourth-best all-time in the program.

In the women’s 1,500 freestyle, rising sophomore Cassy Jernberg placed 17th overall with a great time of 16:37.44, good for the fifth-best time in IU history.

After qualifying for the B Final of the men’s 200 IM with a time of 2:02.14, Ian Finnerty was disqualified in evening session during the consolation final.

Earlier in prelims, Lilly King led three Hoosiers in the women’s 200 IM, placing 20th overall with a time of 2:16.18. Christine Jensen took 57th with a time of 2:20.18, while Sam Lisy was 85th with a mark of 2:23.09.

The 200 IM wrapped up an unbelievable week for King, who won three national championships, touching first in the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke.

