Crews battle three-alarm structure fire

Crews are battling a three-alarm structure fire.

Dispatch confirms it's happening on the 17000 block of Korff Road right off Highway 41.

We're told at least six fire departments were called there just after 9 p.m.

Our crews are headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.