Crews battle three-alarm structure fire

Family, friends, and people who helped search for Aleah Beckerle gathered on Saturday to honor and remember the teen who went missing almost one year ago at the Brick Memorial on Diego Drive.More >>
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire. Dispatch confirms it's happening on the 17000 block of Korff Road right off Highway 41.More >>
A dozen Daviess County schools are undergoing new security measures. On Friday, work continued at Burns Elementary.More >>
A touching tribute was held on Saturday for those who've served our country.More >>
Family and friends paid their last respects to 63-year-old Sharon Mand at Browning Funeral Home. Services are pending for the second victim, Kathy Woolems.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
