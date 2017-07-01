Crews battle three-alarm structure fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Crews battle three-alarm structure fire

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are battling a three-alarm structure fire.

Dispatch confirms it's happening on the 17000 block of Korff Road right off Highway 41.

We're told at least six fire departments were called there just after 9 p.m.

Our crews are headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

